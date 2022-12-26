Vision 2023: Jio launches Happy New Year 2023 plan with unlimited calls and other benefits

As the year 2022 comes to an end, Reliance Jio has launched a new Happy New Year 2023 plan priced at Rs 2023. Jio introduces New year plan every year and this year is no different. Priced at Rs 2023, this new Jio Happy New Year plan offers unlimited calling benefits and lots of data with validity of 252 days.The Rs 2023 plan is now available on Jio.com and users who need to subscribe to the plan can simply head to MyJio app or any of the third party mobile recharge platforms, including Google Pay and PhonePe.

The Rs 2023 comes with a validity of 252 days and offers unlimited calling for 9 months. The plan also offers 2.5GB data per day, which comes to around 630GB data for the validity period. In addition, the Rs 2023 plan offers complimentary subscription to Jio apps and 100 SMS per day. Under the New Year offer, Jio is also providing complimentary Prime membership to new subscribers. In addition to the newly launched plan, Jio New Year offer has also added additional benefits to the already existing Rs 2999 plan.