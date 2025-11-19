VMMC-Safdarjung Hospital, CCRAS-CARI partner to boost Ayurveda-based menopause care

New Delhi, Nov 19 Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) and Safdarjung Hospital have tied up with the Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI), under the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), to advance scientific, evidence-based Ayurveda research focused on improving menopause care.

Women going through menopause commonly experience symptoms such as hot flushes, insomnia, fatigue, vaginal dryness, mood fluctuations, anxiety, and memory concerns. Growing interest in safe and supportive treatment options has led many to seek holistic approaches, including Ayurveda.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) marks a major step toward developing validated integrative protocols that blend traditional wisdom with modern medical practice.

“Ayurveda-based therapies, when used judiciously alongside allopathic treatment, can offer transformative benefits to menopausal women,” said Dr. Sandeep Bansal, Director, VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital.

He, however, noted that certain Ayurvedic medicines containing metals must be taken strictly under expert supervision to ensure safety and efficacy.

Dr. Hemanta Panigrahi, Institute Incharge, CARI, highlighted that CCRAS, as the apex research body of the Ministry of Ayush, has been committed to promoting scientific research in Ayurveda for decades.

“Evidence-based Ayurveda is gaining global acceptance, and this partnership will further strengthen integrative research methods and enhance public care,” he added.

Panigrahi noted that the Ayurveda Unit at Safdarjung Hospital has been functional since 1996, contributing significantly to patient care and collaborative research.

The collaboration aims to design scientifically validated, safe, and effective Ayurvedic interventions that complement modern menopausal care. The initiative is expected to improve patient outcomes, expand research capacity, and support wider access to holistic health solutions.

The MoU reflects a shared commitment by VMMC–Safdarjung Hospital and the Ministry of Ayush to advance collaborative, patient-centric healthcare and to set new benchmarks in integrative research for women’s health.

