Who is Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha

New Delhi, Jan 10 Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, who has featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his latest podcast, is an Indian entrepreneur with a net worth of $3.1 billion on 2024 Forbes World Billionaires List.

From beginning his career with a call centre job, while also engaging in equity trading on the side, Kamath in 2006, became a sub-broker. In 2010, Kamath co-founded Zerodha, a brokerage firm, along with his brother Nithin Kamath.

With Zerodha, he disrupted the brokerage market in India by introducing a discount brokerage model. The model reduces the commission charged for transactions, enabling the masses to invest. The Bangalore-based Zerodha, reportedly has more than 10 million clients, making it one of the largest brokerage firms in the country.

In March 2023, Kamath started hosting podcasts titled 'WTF is with Nikhil Kamath' and later ‘People by WTF’. Together, he made 26 videos featuring bigwig guests from startup, retail, e-commerce, and fintech communities.

Prominent personalities on his shows include Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Ritesh Agarwal, Ronnie Screwvala, and Suniel Shetty, among others.

For his latest episode, he is featuring PM Modi.

"I am sitting here in front of you and talking, I feel nervous. It's a tough conversation for me," Kamath is seen saying in the two-minute trailer for the episode.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi said: “I hope you all enjoy this as much as we enjoyed creating it for you!” Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier Kamath said he started making podcasts because it gives him insight into industries that he is keen to invest in.

In June 2023, he also committed to donating 50 per cent of his wealth to charitable causes like climate change, education, and health care by signing The Giving Pledge.

