WHO recommends twice-a-year lenacapavir jab to boost global HIV prevention

New Delhi, July 14 The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday recommended countries to use the twice-a-year lenacapavir injection as an additional pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) option for global HIV prevention.

The landmark policy action, aiming to reshape the global HIV response, was issued at the 13th International AIDS Society Conference (IAS 2025) on HIV Science, in Kigali, Rwanda.

Lenacapavir -- the first twice-yearly injectable PrEP product -- offers a highly effective, long-acting alternative to daily oral pills and other shorter-acting options.

With just two doses per year, lenacapavir is a transformative step forward in protecting people at risk of HIV -- particularly those who face challenges with daily adherence, stigma, or access to health care. Lenacapavir was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) a month ago.

“While an HIV vaccine remains elusive, lenacapavir is the next best thing: a long-acting antiretroviral shown in trials to prevent almost all HIV infections among those at risk," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

The WHO recommendation comes amid funding cuts to HIV treatment and prevention that threaten to unravel decades of progress made to fight the deadly condition.

The US, the largest contributor to global HIV funding, halted all assistance on January 20, following the swearing-in of the new US President Donald Trump.

A recent UNAIDS report cautioned that a permanent discontinuation of support from the US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) could lead to more than four million additional AIDS-related deaths and six million additional new HIV infections by 2029.

“The launch of WHO’s new guidelines, alongside the FDA’s recent approval, marks a critical step forward in expanding access to this powerful tool,” Ghebreyesus said.

Marketed under the brand name Yeztugo, the world’s first twice-yearly HIV prevention shot that can potentially, transform pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) options. The drug may be particularly crucial for those who struggle with daily medication adherence due to stigma, access issues, or lifestyle factors.

However, the high cost -- at $28,218 per person per year -- is likely to act as a deterrent to global HIV prevention goals.

The WHO chief noted that the global health body "is committed to working with countries and partners to ensure this innovation reaches communities as quickly and safely as possible".

The WHO has also urged governments, donors, and global health partners to begin rolling out lenacapavir immediately within national combination HIV prevention programmes -- while collecting essential data on uptake, adherence, and real-world impact.

“We have the tools and the knowledge to end AIDS as a public health problem,” said Dr Meg Doherty, Director of WHO’s Department of Global HIV, Hepatitis and STI Programmes. “What we need now is bold implementation of these recommendations, grounded in equity and powered by communities.”

