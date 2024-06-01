Zoho invests in 2 Indian manufacturing startups to create jobs in rural areas

New Delhi, June 1 Cloud software major Zoho on Saturday said it has invested an undisclosed amount in manufacturing startups Karuvi and Yali Aerospace which would create jobs in smaller towns and villages.

The investments, said the company, are part of its ongoing efforts to build deep-tech know-how and manufacturing capabilities in India.

"Manufacturing and technology capabilities are critical to a nation's economic prosperity. For our country to gain in this area, conscious attention to building expertise that is currently scarce becomes necessary," said Sridhar Vembu, CEO and Co-founder, Zoho.

"Karuvi and Yali are startups that are not only innovating in their respective fields but are also creating jobs and bringing technical skillsets to smaller towns and villages, which aligns with our philosophy," Vembu added.

Established in 2022, Karuvi is a mechatronics startup that has launched 10 tools ranging from drills and power saws to angle grinders.

The company, currently established in Chennai, plans to open a manufacturing unit in Tenkasi this year.

The Karuvi products are manufactured with around 95 per cent locally sourced components.

"We will be adding more tools to our portfolio and plan to have at least 30 products by the end of 2025. We are also working to create a network of suppliers so that we can source all components locally," said MSD Prasad, CEO, Karuvi.

Yali Aerospace is an aerospace startup based out of Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu.

Their current model can deliver emergency medical supplies, covering over 300 kilometres in 120 minutes.

"We are in talks with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to get approvals to start a pilot project to create a network between hospitals, especially in the hills where transportation is a challenge," said Dinesh Baluraj, CEO and Founder, Yali Aerospace.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor