ATP Cup: Zverev, Struff win to keep Germany on semis track

Alexander Zverev produced another commanding performance at ATP Cup on Tuesday to clinch Germany's victory over the United States at Sydney Olympic Park.

After dropping just seven games to World No. 12 Cameron Norrie in his opening match Sunday, the World No. 3 broke Taylor Fritz early in both sets en route to a 6-4, 6-4 victory after finally holding serve in a tense final game.

"Until the last game, it was a good level for my second match of the year," Zverev said after the match. "It was very intense and hard-hitting. The most important thing is that Team Germany won and we have given ourselves the best chance of reaching the semis."

Germany's win could potentially create an intriguing semi-final battle in Group C, in which all four teams (Germany, USA, Canada, and Great Britain) will be locked on 1-1 records if Canada defeats Great Britain tonight on Ken Rosewall Arena.

Zverev's form is in stark contrast to his first two ATP Cup appearances, in which he won just one of six singles matches. But the 24-year-old has brought into the new season his outstanding 2021 form, which saw him win a tour-leading six titles, including Olympic gold and his second ATP Finals title.

Earlier, Jan-Lennard Struff gave Germany a 1-0 lead after he stared down 34 aces from John Isner to claw out a 7-6(7), 4-6, 7-5.

Isner had fought off all seven break points faced, including two match points, before Struff finally converted his third match point after hitting a clean forehand winner deep into the ad court.

ATP Cup format sees the No. 2 singles played first, followed by the No. 1 singles and the doubles. Doubles use no-ad scoring and a match tie-break in place of a third set.

Each country plays three matches in group play from January 1-6 across Ken Rosewall Arena and Qudos Bank Arena at Sydney Olympic Park. One team emerges from each of the four groups to contest the two semi-finals, which will be split over two days (January 7-8), with the final played January 9.

