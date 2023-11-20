Davis Cup 2023: Djokovic, Murray, Sinner gear-up for final-8 showdown in Spain

Malaga (Spain), Nov 20 The record 24-time Grand Slam winner and current World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will return to action as he aims to guide Serbia to their second-ever Davis Cup title when eight teams will battle it out in the Davis Cup Finals will be played in Malaga, Spain this week.

Djokovic, however, will face a stern test from the Andy Murray-led Great Britain in the quarterfinal of the tournament of the 2023 edition of Davis Cup, known as World Cup of Tennis, which will be played from November 21.

The tournament is expected to be a cracker, with reigning champions Canada along with Finland, Italy, Netherlands, Czechia, Australia, Serbia and Great Britain all featuring in the Final 8 in Malaga, the Sony Sports Network informed in a release on Monday.

Apart from Djokovic and Murray, Italian young sensation and current World No. 4 Jannik Sinner will also feature in the crucial stage of the tournament for their respective countries.

Interestingly, Djokovic defeated Sinner in the Nitto ATP Finals on Sunday. The Serbian legend, who has already won three Grand Slams this year, would be looking to end the season on a superb high.

Furthermore, with the 2023 tennis calendar coming to its fag end, the stakes are as high as ever for Davis Cup and the fans can look forward to some enticing battles on the court.

The Davis Cup Finals will be telecast live by Sony Sports Network in India, with the matches being shown on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD channels. It will also be streamed live on www.sonyliv.com in India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor