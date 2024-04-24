Fighting with Jannik Sinner, Novak to be World No. 1, says Carlos Alcaraz ahead of Madrid Open

Madrid [Spain], April 24 : World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz has dominated the Madrid Open for the previous two years. The local favourite dropped just five sets in 11 matches in the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in 2022 and 2023, and he begins his 2024 campaign this week as the second seed.

However, the 20-year-old Alcaraz is well aware of the calibre of his opponents who are attempting to prevent him from becoming the first man to win three straight titles in the Spanish capital, including top seed Jannik Sinner.

The Italian may have never advanced past the third round at the Caja Magica, but Alcaraz believes it won't matter to a player who has a 25-2 start to the year.

"He's dangerous. He's the best player in the world right now. I think [some people] think his tennis doesn't suit well to the clay, but he has had results on clay as well. He can win every tournament he goes to, and obviously I'm fighting with him and with Novak Djokovic to be World No. 1. I'm trying to stay there, but honestly it is going to be difficult," said Alcaraz of Sinner in his pre-tournament press conference as quoted by ATP.

After a strong start to the year on hard courts, including his sixth Masters 1000 title in Indian Wells last month, Alcaraz is gearing up for his clay-court debut in Madrid in 2024. A right arm injury stopped him from competing in Monte-Carlo and Barcelona, and the No. 3 in the PIF ATP Rankings is excited to return to the court in a tournament he knows well. The inclusion of record five-time winner Rafael Nadal in the draw, perhaps for the final time in Madrid, has further added to the excitement.

"For me it's really important to be at 100 per cent here in this tournament. Playing here is so special. It's the tournament where a lot of family can come to watch my matches, a lot of friends as well, and for me it's really special to play in front of my home crowd as well," Alcaraz said.

"I would love to play at 100 per cent just to give them the opportunity to enjoy my tennis and give myself the chance to get a good result here. Obviously, it would be great to play a final against Rafa, but it is a long path," he added.

Alcaraz, a 13-time tour winner, will face Arthur Rinderknech or Alexander Shevchenko on Saturday in Madrid. He has already had to battle with some stage fright in the Spanish capital, having presented Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham with the Breakthrough of the Year prize at the Laureus Sports Awards on Sunday night.

Talking about if he was becoming more comfortable mixing with other global stars, Alcaraz said, "Honestly, I didn't feel comfortable on the stage. I was so nervous, I practised that speech during the week almost 50 times just to make sure it was going to be perfect."

"My legs were shaking. Honestly, I'm not used to doing a speech in front of legends of the sport and those kinds of people. It was a great experience. It was a beautiful moment for me, giving the award to Jude, who I have huge respect for. He's a tremendous athlete, so it was a great moment for me that I was glad to have," he added.

