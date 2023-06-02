French Open 2023: Ons Jabeur defeats Oceane Dodin, advances into 3rd round

Paris [France], June 2 : On Friday, Tunisian tennis player Ons Jabeur defeated French tennis player Oceane Dodin to progress into the third round of Roland Garros.

The World No.7 seed, Ons Jabeur overcome the World No. 105 seed, Oceane Dodin in straight sets winning 6-2, 6-3 on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

In the first set, Ons Jabeur dominated mostly throughout the game giving very little chance to Oceane Dodin to settle in the game.

Jabeur already built a 5-2 lead in the first set, it was difficult for Dodin to make a comeback as she was three sets down.

In the second set, 28-year-old Ons Jabeur got an early lead. She was leading the game 2-0. But the home crowd came in support of the French Oceane Dodin, as she fought her way back into the game. The score was levelled at 3-3 after both players showed incredible display for attacking play. Coming towards the end of the set, Ons Jabeur got the better of Dodin as she sealed the game 6-3 and won set two.

After the win, in the post-match conference, Ons Jabeur said, "It's difficult to play against the French public as well as a French player. But I had to change my tactics to play against Dodin's shot-making today", as per the official website of Roland Garros.

Ons Jabeur played a few drop shots during the match. Speaking on which she said, "The crowds always love a drop shot wherever I play. I've worked on it a lot, and this shot is especially effective against someone like [Dodin] because it breaks up her pattern of play."

One Jabeur is the No.1 tennis player in Tunisia. Upon representing her country she said, "It's great to represent my country and represent Africa. There aren't many top tennis players from the region. I try to set a good example; not many tennis players get to play on a stage like Chatrier", as per the official website of Roland Garros.

The Tunisian tennis player Ons Jabeur will face Serbian tennis player Olga Danilovic in the third round of Roland Garros.

