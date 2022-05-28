French Open: Bopanna-Middelkoop stun second seed Pavic-Mektic pair, enter QF
By ANI | Published: May 28, 2022 08:25 PM 2022-05-28T20:25:32+5:30 2022-05-28T20:35:07+5:30
The pair of Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop advanced into the quarter-finals of the French Open 2022 men's doubles event on Saturday.
India's Rohan Bopanna and his Dutch partner Matwe Middelkoop defeated second seeds and Olympic gold medallists Nikola Mektic-Mate Pavic 6-7 (5), 7-6 (3), 7-6 (10) in the men's double in a match that lasted for one hour and two minutes.
The Indo-Dutch pair started the match strongly but found themselves in under huge pressure as Nikola Mektic-Mate Pavic prevailed in the first set. The second set saw the sixteenth seeded pair go toe-to-toe to prevail in the second set.
The third set saw the Indo-Dutch pair sealing the match with a 6-7 (5), 7-6 (3), 7-6 (10) win over Nikola Mektic-Mate Pavic.
The winner of the pre-quarterfinal match between Hugo Nys-Jan Zielinski and Lloyd Glasspool-Harri Heliovaara will face Bopanna and Middelkoop in the quarter-finals.
( With inputs from ANI )
