French Open: Bopanna-Middelkoop stun second seed Pavic-Mektic pair, enter QF

The pair of Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop advanced into the quarter-finals of the French Open 2022 men's doubles event on Saturday.

India's Rohan Bopanna and his Dutch partner Matwe Middelkoop defeated second seeds and Olympic gold medallists Nikola Mektic-Mate Pavic 6-7 (5), 7-6 (3), 7-6 (10) in the men's double in a match that lasted for one hour and two minutes.

The Indo-Dutch pair started the match strongly but found themselves in under huge pressure as Nikola Mektic-Mate Pavic prevailed in the first set. The second set saw the sixteenth seeded pair go toe-to-toe to prevail in the second set.

The third set saw the Indo-Dutch pair sealing the match with a 6-7 (5), 7-6 (3), 7-6 (10) win over Nikola Mektic-Mate Pavic.

The winner of the pre-quarterfinal match between Hugo Nys-Jan Zielinski and Lloyd Glasspool-Harri Heliovaara will face Bopanna and Middelkoop in the quarter-finals.

( With inputs from ANI )

