Norrie halts Tsitsipas' charge in Acapulco to enter final

Acapulco (Mexico), Feb 26 Great Britain's Cameron Norrie reached back-to-back ATP Tour finals, defeating Greece's world No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4 in a battle of in-form players at the Mexican Open here on Saturday (IST).

Braving the humid Acapulco weather, the 26-year-old British No. 1 won the semifinal contest in one hour, 18 minutes.

The world No. 12 Norrie, champion a week ago in Delray Beach, thus extended his win streak to eight straight matches. Tsitsipas, who was a finalist in Rotterdam earlier this month, had not dropped a set at the Mexican Open until his clash against Norrie.

In each of the two sets on Saturday, Norrie scored a break in the ninth game and then easily served it out.

"In general, (I hit) my forehand very loopy, my backhand very flat," Norrie said of his tactics and variety in the one-hour, 18-minute match. "I was able to dictate play to his backhand and defend my forehand quite well. I definitely felt that better in the second set, and I think my game is pretty good in these conditions."

The world No. 12 faced just one break point in the match, in the sixth game of the second set, but a Tsitsipas error ended the threat. Norrie made 92 per cent of his first serves in the opening set to keep the pressure off, but relied more on his baseline game behind a 57 per cent first-serve rate in the second set.

"(My serve) really got me into the match and I was able to relax and was able to execute on the big points," Norrie said, admitting to some early nerves on the stadium court.

Norrie now awaits the winner of the clash between soon-to-be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia and 21-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal of Spain.

Norrie will be playing for his fourth ATP Tour title on Sunday (IST).

