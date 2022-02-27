Rafael Nadal overcomes Cameron Norrie for Acapulco title

Acapulco, Feb 27 Spanish tennis stalwart Rafael Nadal didn't give an inch as he defeated Cameron Norrie of Great Britain 6-4, 6-4 to win the Mexican Open his 91st career title and fourth here in hot and humid Acapulco on Sunday (IST).

This was Nadal's 15th straight match victory and brought a winning conclusion to the latest chapter of the 35-year-old's comeback from a left-foot injury that sidelined him for the last five months of 2021.

"It (Acapulco) always has been a very special place. The energy that the people from Mexico bring to me is very unique," Nadal was quoted as saying by atptour.com.

Fresh off an assertive win over soon-to-be world No. 1 from Russia Daniil Medvedev in the semifinal, Nadal extended his career-best start on an ATP Tour season to 15-0. Just as he did in 2020 in Acapulco, he won the title without dropping a set. Nadal has now won 13 sets in-a-row dating back to the Australian Open, and 20 straight in Acapulco.

The victory was also an 11th straight in ATP Tour finals; it was Nadal's 128th appearance in a title match, according to the official tennis website.

"I went through some very difficult moments during the match that I was able to save, and then I took advantage when I had the chances," said Nadal, who is both the youngest and oldest champion at the event. "I'm very pleased. It was a very important title for me, so I can't be happier."

Meanwhile, Norrie saw his eight-match winning streak snapped after his Delray Beach title run last week.

"Cameron is a very solid player, a tricky player," Nadal said. "He makes you feel that you cannot play comfortably against him at all."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor