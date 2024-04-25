With Paris Olympics in mind, Yuki Bhambri aims for success in upcoming French Open

New Delhi [India], April 25 : With the Paris 2024 Olympics in mind, Yuki Bhambri said he is ready for the Summer Game if an opportunity comes knocking, but he is focussing on the upcoming Grand Slam French Open as of now to determine his chances of going to the mega event.

Bhambri is currently training with Technical Director, Aditya Sachdeva at the Roundglass Academy in Chandigarh. Keeping in mind his long-term vision in men's doubles, Yuki has joined back with his childhood coach with whom he had become Junior World No. 1.

The Tennis player said that he had a good start to his clay season where he played two tournaments so far out of which he was able to win one.

"I already have a good start to the clay season. I have played two tournaments so far and I won my second ATP title in Munich. So its a good start and three more events are lined up before the French Open. I want to maximize as much as I can to get the rankings up or to get the points up to put myself in the selection for the Olympics and that is the goal," Yuki Bhambri told ANI.

Further speaking about his jump in the rankings table, Bhambri appreciated that it has happened in the Olympics year.

"It happened last week only and it couldn't have come at a better time. We are in the Olympic year and you have to put a foot forward and want to give selectors a chance to give something to think about. It's been a great start so far and the key is to maintain that and keep improving the rankings as well and one of the ways to do that is to perform well in the French Open," Bhambri asserted.

The player spoke about his partnership with Albano Olivetti, with whom he won the BMW Open in Munich, saying that they "hope to continue" their form in the upcoming events.

"I am hoping now to play in France and get the crowd support as well and I have played in Germany. Playing in Germany felt like playing a Davis Cup away tie and a pleasure playing against the crowd as well. So far so good, a good win and the second title with Albano Olivetti, and hope to continue it. We can get better as much as much we will play together and if we gel together that will help us in win big tournaments," the 31-year-old player stated.

Bambri said that the hard court is his preferred surface as he has played on it since his childhood days.

"Hard court is my preferred surface because I grew up playing there but my two titles have come on grass and clay and I have not won on hard so far. Even though the adjustments are easier on a hard court. I don't mind playing on either of the surfaces. With grass, Wimbledon is one of the famous tennis events," Bhambri said.

In the end, the 31-year-old player said that 12 to 14 years is age in which the players develop a lot and he also developed in this age.

"I think it's no secret that Corportes and Roundglass coming in supporting, players are building from the grassroots level is what creates a champion in the first place. We have seen in different countries like America and Spain how a lot of players are competing in the grand slam tournaments and this is the right step Roundglass has taken. I visited the Roudglass Academy this morning and I saw 12 to 14-year-old children in there and that is the time when one starts to develop. I also started focussing on tennis at this age only. If you have more entities and corporations like how they are doing in Chandigarh that is something for other states and associations to follow," the Tennis player concluded.

Yuki Bhambri made his debut on the ATP Tour 15 years back at the Miami Masters. Yuki, who is currently ranked 56 in men's doubles, recently partnered with Albano Olivetti of France to claim the title at the ATP 250 BMW Open in Munich, Germany. Having spent half his life as a professional tennis player, Bhambri has persevered despite numerous setbacks on account of injury and lack of financial support.

