Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Kalyan Court Grants Bail to School Trustees in Second Case

The Kalyan court on Friday, October 4, granted bail to school president Uday Kotwal and secretary Tushar Apte, co-accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case two days after their arrest from Karjat. Both were produced before the district court today by the SIT team. Two kindergarten girls were sexually assaulted by attendant Akshay Shinde.

Meanwhile, two school trustees were on Thursday granted bail by a sessions court. However, the police immediately took them into custody in the second case. Uday Kotwal and Tushar Apte were arrested after their bail was rejected by the Bombay High Court.

Also Read | Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: School Trustees Granted Bail, Rearrested in Another Case.

The Kalyan court on Friday observed that the charges against them were bailable. Additional district judge PP Muley granted bail to the trustees on furnishing a surety of Rs 25,000. Later, the judge allowed the state-appointed special investigation team (SIT) to arrest the two in a second case registered in connection with the assaults.

After permission of the court, both were rearrested by the Ulhasnagar Crime Branch from Karjat and were later handed over to the SIT probing the sexual assault case.