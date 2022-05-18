Coronavirus cases again rise in Thane

Once again, the number of corona patients is increasing in Thane. According to the information received, 30 new corona patients have been found in Thane. The total number of infected patients is 7,09,410.

An official said on Wednesday, since covid restrictions relaxed people have become relaxed. People have also stopped using masks. But that is likely to increase the number of patients. According to the official, the death toll stood at 11,895 and no patient had died in the previous day. The death rate of Covid-19 in Thane is 1.67 per cent.

According to further information, the total number of corona patients in Palghar, a neighboring town of Thane, is 1,63,612 and the death toll is 3,407. Meanwhile, after the lifting of the Corona ban, citizens are now able to walk freely. But do not stop using the mask. With the mask on people can prevent the spread of covid infection.