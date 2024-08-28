Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: TMC and MMRDA Focus on Effective Crowd Control for Ganpati Visarjan at Railadevi Lake

In a significant move to prepare for upcoming religious festivals, Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao and MMRDA Additional Metropolitan Commissioner Ashwin Mudgal conducted an inspection of the ongoing beautification work at Railadevi Lake today. The visit focused on assessing and enhancing arrangements for Ganesh idol immersion and Chhath Puja, two major events that draw thousands of devotees annually. The inspection revealed rapid progress in the lake's transformation, including a newly constructed amphitheater and improved walkways. Officials emphasized the need for adequate facilities to ensure safe and efficient management of large crowds expected during the festivals, while also prioritizing environmental considerations.

Municipal Commissioner Rao stressed the importance of timely completion without compromising on quality. "These works should be completed within the appropriate timeframe. There should be no compromise on quality anywhere," Rao stated firmly, setting clear expectations for the project's execution.

The beautification project is expected to significantly enhance the capacity and facilities at Railadevi Lake. Officials noted that post-renovation, the area will accommodate more devotees compared to previous years, addressing concerns about overcrowding during peak festival times. This expansion is particularly crucial given the growing popularity of both Ganesh Chaturthi and Chhath Puja in the region.

The inspection was attended by former corporators Ram Repale and Eknath Bhoir, along with local citizens, highlighting the community's interest in the project. Additional Metropolitan Commissioner Mudgal took a proactive stance, instructing MMRDA officials to make necessary arrangements specifically tailored for Ganesh idol immersion and Chhath Puja. These instructions aim to address the unique requirements of both festivals, ensuring a smooth and meaningful experience for devotees.

Former corporators Repale and Bhoir expressed optimism about the project, emphasizing the need for public cooperation. They urged devotees to take care of the newly beautified lake, promoting a sense of community ownership and environmental responsibility.