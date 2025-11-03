Ghodbunder Road Hit-and-Run: Speeding Hitachi Cash Van Hits Bike On Thane Highway; Video Goes Viral

An example of reckless driving was witnessed on Sunday morning, November 2, when a high-speed vehicle struck a bike on Ghodbunder Road of Thane district in Maharashtra. The accident was captured on car dashcam, which shows a Hitachi cash van driving at a high speed over overtaking several vehicles on the busy Patlipada Flyover Bridge.

The alleged Hitachi cash van (MH04 LE 2490) was travelling towards Ghodbunder Road over overtaking other vehicles and struck a two-wheeler from behind, leading him to fall on the busy road. However, riders received injuries and narrowly escaped a major fatal accident as heavy vehicles behind stopped just in time.

As per the dashcam video, a black van travelling at a high speed, dogging other cars and trucks on its way, suddenly hits a bike while overtaking a passenger bus on the highway. The alleged vehicle did not stop even after hitting the bike and fled the scene.

This is yet another example of a hit and run case, which is popular now days where a driver hits another vehicle and flees the scene without helping the injured person. Such incidents concerned society with life-threatening accidents on Mumbai–Thane roads. Further details in he incident are awaited.