Ghodbunder Road Traffic Alert: Vehicular Movement Disrupted Towards Borivali as One Lane Closed for Repairs

Slow vehicular movement on Ghodbunder road in the Thane district of Maharashtra as repair work for one of the lanes is underway. According to the information, traffic was reported on the road towards Borivali on Thursday, October 3.

Meanwhile, the Thane Traffic Police has issued an advisory ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's scheduled visit on October 5. PM Modi and CM will participate in the Ladki Bahin scheme in Thane.

Repair Work Underway on Ghodbunder Road

Traffic along Godbunder road towards Borivali, as one lane taken over for repairs. pic.twitter.com/PHgXDbYwW6 — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) October 3, 2024

According to the advisory, parking will be prohibited on the key routes from October 3 until the event concludes on October 5. Vehicular restrictions will also be in place in several areas, including Ghodbunder Road, the stretch between DMart and Tieten Hospital, and the route from Ovala to Waghbil Naka.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will visit Kasarvadavali, Ghodbunder Road, Thane, on October 5, 2024, for the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme event, expected to attract many attendees and dignitaries. To ensure smooth transportation and prevent traffic congestion, parking will be banned in certain city areas," the Thane Police announced.