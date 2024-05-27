Minor Drives BMW in Kalyan Stunt; Cops Book Teen and Father, Arrest Youth

A video of young person performing stunts while lying on the hood of moving BMW around Kalyan area driven by a 17-year-old has gone viral. Police quickly responded to this video and have arrested a 21-year-old who was on the bonnet, Subham Mitalia has been arrested while the teenager and retired father who was a government official, have been Booked.

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon. The video shows the young man on the hood as the teenager, who doesn't have a driver's license, drives the BMW around the busy Shivaji Chowk area in Kalyan (west). Onlookers watched and recorded the dangerous act on their phones. The father has been booked for allowing his underage son to drive, and the police have issued a notice to him. According to the police, the teenager was inspired by social media and convinced his father to buy a second-hand BMW worth around Rs 5 lakh. The car is registered in the father's name.

Senior Inspector Suresh Gaud of Bazarpeth police station mentioned that as soon as the video went viral, they located the car, the young person on the hood, and the minor driving. This incident closely follows a similar case in Pune where a minor, allegedly drunk, drove his father's Porsche and caused the deaths of two young techies.