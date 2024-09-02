Mumbai-Nashik Highway: Fake Cops Rob Motorist of Rs 4.8 Lakh Worth of Gold in Broad Daylight

In a shocking incident that unfolded in broad daylight on August 31, 2024, a 54-year-old man was duped and robbed by three unidentified individuals posing as police officers on the Mumbai-Nashik highway near Dongrali. The victim, Kashinath Pandurang Patil, a resident of Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai, was en route on his bike when the culprits, riding another motorcycle, intercepted him from behind and coerced him to stop.

Pretending to be law enforcement officers, the men warned Patil of recent thefts in the area and instructed him to remove his gold jewelry for safekeeping. As Patil complied, the fraudsters engaged him in conversation, skillfully removing two gold chains and a bracelet worth a total of ₹4.8 lakh from his neck before fleeing the scene.

A case has been registered under sections 204, 318(4), and 3(5) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita at the Kongaon Police Station against the unknown assailants. Sub-Inspector Dhumse is leading the investigation to track down the culprits.