"Rail Mantri Has Become Reel Mantri": Aaditya Thackeray Hits Out At Railway Minister After Mumbai Train Mishap

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray launched a scathing attack on the Union Railway Minister following the recent railway mishap near Mumbra, accusing him of evading accountability amid a spate of serious train accidents across the country in recent years. Speaking to reporters, Thackeray said, "The Rail Mantri has become a Reel Mantri. There have been multiple terrible train accidents in the last 2-3 years, but no one is coming forward to claim any responsibility."

He squarely placed the blame on the railway department and its leadership, emphasizing that public safety cannot be compromised. "This is solely the responsibility of the railway department and the railway minister," he stated, highlighting what he described as a concerning lack of accountability. Thackeray further claimed that public sentiment has repeatedly demanded the minister’s resignation, but alleged that these calls have been ignored. "People of India have demanded his resignation multiple times, but he carries on," he added.While official investigations into the incident are underway, the opposition has intensified its criticism of the government’s handling of the railways.

According to preliminary reports, 10 to 12 passengers fell from a moving train, with eight of them landing directly on the tracks. The train was headed toward Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) when the Mumbai train accident occurred. Though the exact cause of Mumbai train accident is still under investigation, overcrowding is believed to have played a major role. Eyewitness accounts suggest that many of the passengers were hanging by the train doors—an all-too-common sight on Mumbai’s packed local trains—when they lost their grip and fell.Emergency services acted swiftly, rushing the injured to Shivaji Hospital and Thane Civil Hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment. Some victims are reported to be in critical condition. Maharashtra Chief Minister expressed sorrow over the tragic incident. In a statement posted on social media platform X. Mumbra station, though on the outskirts of Mumbai, is one of the most overcrowded stations on the Central line. A full investigation is now underway by both railway and police authorities to determine what led to this tragedy and what measures must be taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.



