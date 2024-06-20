Rain Wreak Havoc in Thane: Tree Falls and Waterlogging Reported in Many Parts of District Due to Heavy Rainfall

A tree has fallen on the main road in front of Reti Bandar Dhan Nirankari Bhavan, Mumbra, obstructing the parking area and impacting traffic flow. Officials are urging citizens to cooperate by avoiding parking their vehicles at the site to help alleviate the situation.

A tree fell on a tempo and a hand cart near Kaushalya Hospital in Ganeshwadi, Thane (West), on the morning of June 20, 2024. The incident, reported to the Disaster Management Cell at 09:58 AM by Sunil Patil, occurred while the vehicles were parked. Disaster Management personnel swiftly responded with a pickup vehicle. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Waterlogging has been reported in Mumbra, with residents complaining that nullah-cleaning activities were inadequate. Citizens blame the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) for ignoring multiple complaints. In Diva, residents of Mhasoba Dev Nagar are facing waterlogging on Agasan Road, despite last year's protests demanding a permanent drainage solution. Locals criticize the TMC's inaction and urge immediate intervention.

