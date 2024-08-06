Thane: 58-Year-Old Yoga Instructor Loses Rs 2.62 Lakh in Online Fraud

A 58-year-old yoga instructor from Rabodi, Thane West, has been defrauded of Rs 2.62 lakh in an online scam. The Rabodi Police Station has filed a case under the Information Technology Act and Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita in response to the incident.

According to police reports, the fraud occurred between July 2 and July 6, 2024. The victim was added to a Telegram group named "Amazon India Benefits Working Group" by an unidentified individual. The scammer lured the victim with promises of high profits for completing online tasks.

Over the course of several days, the accused manipulated the victim into transferring a total of ₹2,62,000 to various bank accounts through online transactions. The yoga instructor realized she had been defrauded when no profits materialized as promised.

A case has been registered under Sections 319(2) and 318(4) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita, as well as Sections 66(c) and 66(d) of the Information Technology Act, 2000. Police Sub-Inspector Khankar is currently leading the investigation. Authorities are warning residents to be cautious of online groups promising easy money and to verify the legitimacy of such offers before making any financial transactions.

