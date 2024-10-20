Thane: 65 Lost Mobile Phones Worth Rs 7.2 Lakh Found in Kalwa

Police have recovered 65 lost mobile phones valued at Rs 7.2 lakh in Kalwa area of Maharashtra's Thane city, an official told news agency PTI on Sunday, October 20.

The official said in a release that several complaints of "missing" mobile phones had been received in the Kalwa area in 2023 and this year.

Also Read | Maharashtra Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Mumbai and Other Neighbouring Districts As Rain and Thunderstorms Likely Today.

He added that a police team worked with the help of the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) application and also sought technical assistance to trace the gadgets, which would be restored to the complainants in due course.