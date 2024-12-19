Thane: Body of Missing Five-Year-Old Found in Abandoned Building's Water Tank in Bhiwandi

The body of a five-year-old boy, Ahid Ejaz Ansari, was found in a water tank of an abandoned building in Bhiwandi on Wednesday evening. Ahid had been missing since December 16, when he was last seen playing near his home.

Ahid’s father, Ejaz Ansari, works as a supervisor at a power loom factory. After performing his evening prayers on December 16, Ejaz sent his daughter to call Ahid. However, the child could not be found. Family members and local residents searched for Ahid late into the night. A missing person report was filed at the Shanti Nagar police station.

Shantinagar police reviewed CCTV footage from the area and, with the help of local residents, continued the search. On Wednesday evening, Ahid’s body was discovered floating in a water tank in an abandoned building.

The body has been sent to Bhivandi sub-district hospital for post-mortem. Police are investigating how Ahid ended up in the water tank. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether the incident was an accident or involved other factors.