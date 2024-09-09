Thane Factory Fire: Blaze Erupts at Dalson Food Company in Ulhasnagar (Watch Video)

A fire broke out today at Dalson Food Company, a biscuit manufacturing unit located in Ulhasnagar Camp 4, Maharashtra. The incident occurred at the company's facility in A/9 Industrial Area, near Gaondevi Mandir.

Chief Fire Officer Suresh Bombe told LokmatTimes.com that the blaze erupted at approximately 8:15 AM. Emergency services responded promptly, with three fire tenders dispatched to the scene. After nearly two hours of intensive efforts, firefighters managed to bring the situation under control by 10:15 AM.

According to initial reports, the fire was caused by a short circuit in the electrical system. While the incident resulted in substantial financial losses for the company, authorities confirmed that there were no casualties.





Officer Bombe stated, "Our team worked efficiently to contain and extinguish the fire. We're grateful that no one was hurt in this incident."

The extent of the damage to the factory and its equipment is still being assessed. Company officials and local authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of the short circuit and to evaluate the total financial impact of the fire.