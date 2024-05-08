Thane Heatwave: TMC Installs 25 Water Kiosks Across the City to Beat the Heat

To tackle the intensifying summer heat, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has set up 25 water kiosks across the city in collaboration with MCHI (Maharashtra Chamber of Housing Industry) and Samarth Bharat Vyaspeeth. This move is part of the action plan devised by the TMC to mitigate the challenges posed by rising temperatures due to urbanization.

Recognizing the severity of the situation, TMC Commissioner Saurabh Rao has issued directives to undertake large-scale public awareness initiatives within the municipal limits. The Comprehensive Heat Action Plan for Thane has been jointly prepared by the Maharashtra Government, Thane Municipal Corporation, and the Council of Energy, Environment, and Water, to address the heat wave challenges.

Following the commissioner's instructions, water kiosks have been established across the city. As per the TMC's appeal, these facilities have been made available through corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives. At these 25 locations, large water containers and glasses have been placed, and the respective organizations are ensuring a regular supply of potable water daily, informed Manisha Pradhan, the Chief Environment Officer.

Also Read: - Thane Water Crisis: Water Supply to Remain Shut for 8 Hours in Parts of Diva and Mumbra On May 9

The water kiosks have been set up at Thane Station, Kopri Bridge, Ice Factory, Jawaharbagh, Asher IT Park, Kisannagar School, Ambika Nagar No. 3, Padwal Nagar, Hajuri Gaon, Passport Office, Teen Hath Naka, Kolshet Road Naka, Balkum Naka, Majiwada Naka, Kalwa Station, 90 Feet Road-Kharegaon, Kalwa Naka-Datt Mandir, Kausa Talav, Wafa Park, Amrit Nagar, Lokmanya Depot, Rabodi, Court Naka, Vartaknagar Naka, and Shastri Nagar Naka.