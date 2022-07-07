Thane: High voltage cable fell on a house, cause short circuit in three houses

An extra-high voltage cable from a transmission tower of Tata Power fell on a house in the Varatkanagar area of ​​Thane. The fallen cable caused a short circuit in the electric meter and switchboard in three houses. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. Also, repair work was undertaken immediately.

An extra high voltage cable (22 kv capacity) in the transmission tower of Tata Power Power Company passing from Damodar Dalvi's house No. 164 in Vartaknagar, Nehru Nagar fell at midnight. Upon receiving the information, employees of Tata Power Power Company, MSEDCL, and Disaster Management Cell rushed to the spot. Also, the power supply of the fallen extra-high voltage cable was immediately cut off by Tata Power employees. At the same time, the MSEDCL power supply to the place was cut off by MSEDCL employees.

