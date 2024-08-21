Thane: House of Accused in Badlapur Sexual Assault Case Vandalised (Watch Video)

The house of Akshay Shinde, the accused in the sexual assault case involving two minor girls at a school in Badlapur, Thane district, was vandalised by unknown individuals this evening. A video shared by IANS showed a broken ceiling fan and scattered household items in the damaged home.

Visuals from the house of accused Akshay Shinde

Thane: In the Badlapur case, unknown individuals vandalized the house of the accused, Akshay Shinde pic.twitter.com/RUtQABMPMx — IANS (@ians_india) August 21, 2024

The town witnessed significant unrest on Tuesday as thousands of protesters blocked railway tracks and stormed the school where the abuse occurred. Shinde, a sweeper at the school, was arrested a day after the assault on August 16. The victims, aged 3 and 4, were attacked at the school where Shinde worked. He is currently in police custody until August 26.

Following the incident, the school principal, a class teacher, and a female attendant have been suspended. Three police officials, including a senior inspector, have also been suspended for alleged negligence in investigating the case. It was reported that the parents of the girls were left waiting for 11 hours at the Badlapur police station before their complaints were addressed.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the formation of a special investigation team led by senior IPS officer Arti Singh. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured that the case will be fast-tracked and that stringent action will be taken against those found guilty.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) sought a detailed report from the Maharashtra government on the assault case and on the delay in filing an FIR in the case. The NHRC has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police of Maharashtra, demanding a detailed report on the incident within two weeks.