Thane Municipal Commissioner Orders Daily Campaign to Remove Unauthorised Billboards

Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao has issued directives to all assistant commissioners to conduct a daily campaign for removing unauthorised billboards, posters, and banners in the municipal area. He has also emphasized the importance of issuing notices, collecting fines, and filing cases against violators.

Commissioner Rao stressed the necessity of running a daily campaign to stop the disfigurement of the municipal area. He highlighted that the Bombay High Court has issued extremely strict orders regarding this matter, which must be followed by all.

"Unauthorised posters, banners, and billboards must be dealt with through notices, fines, and legal action in the most effective manner possible," Rao stated.

Comprehensive Review Meeting

On Wednesday evening, Rao conducted a comprehensive review meeting at the Thane Municipal Corporation's Urban Research Center. The meeting was attended by additional commissioners Sandeep Malvi and Prashant Rode, along with city engineer Prashant Sonagra.

Deputy Commissioner G. G. Godepure presented a detailed review of various departmental works during the meeting.

Tree Trimming and Ganesh Idol Initiatives

The commissioner also provided guidelines for tree trimming, suggesting a two-phase approach starting in January to address overgrown and potentially dangerous branches.

Regarding the Ganesh festival, Rao noted that approximately 30% of idols in the Thane municipal area were made of clay (Shadu) in 2024. He directed the environment department to develop a six-month time-bound program to increase this percentage in the coming year.

He emphasized the need to make clay idols more accessible and affordable, involving idol makers, Ganesh mandals, and environmental organizations in creating awareness.

The commissioner also provided specific instructions about setting up idol sales centers in designated open spaces and grounds to prevent traffic and pedestrian disruptions.