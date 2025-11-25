Thane: Officials Foil Child Marriage of 16-Year-Old in Murbad

Officials stopped a potential child marriage involving a 16-year-old girl in Murbad in Thane district of Maharashtra, a child welfare officer told the news agency PTI.

District Child Welfare Officer Ramkrishna Reddy told PTI that officials counselled parents of the girl and the bridegroom and warned them of legal consequences for marrying a minor.

Also Read | Palghar: Woman With Newborn Forced To Walk 2 km After Ambulance Driver ‘Abandons’ Them.

He said the district administration was alerted about the proposed marriage on November 23, following which officials rushed to the spot.