Thane: Omni Van Catches Fire Near Kalwa Hospital, None Hurt (Watch Video)

A Maruti Omni van caught fire near Gate No. 2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, Thane (West) today. The incident occurred at approximately 2:26 PM, as reported by the Jawahar Bagh Fire Station to the Disaster Management Cell.

The vehicle, bearing registration number MH 04 EH 1657, was en route from Vitawa to Jambhali Naka when it suddenly burst into flames. The owner and driver of the vehicle have been identified as Mr. Suraj Gupta.

Responding swiftly to the emergency, the Disaster Management Cell dispatched one pickup vehicle, while the Fire Brigade sent one rescue vehicle to the scene. Firefighters managed to completely extinguish the blaze by 2:40 PM.

The fire caused significant damage to the interior of the vehicle. However, authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported in the incident.

