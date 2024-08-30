Thane: PAWS Founder Nilesh Bhanage Rescues 5-Foot Rat Snake Trapped in Pipe in Badlapur (Watch Video)

Nilesh Bhanage, the founder of the Plant and Animals Welfare Society (PAWS), successfully rescued a five-foot rat snake that had become trapped in a pipe in the Badlapur area of Thane district in Maharashtra on Friday, August 30. The rescue operation was held at the Badlapur residential society and concluded with the safe release of the snake back into its natural habitat.

The incident began when local residents noticed the snake struggling to escape from a pipe and alerted Bhanage, who has experience in wildlife rescue and rehabilitation work. Known for his dedication to animal welfare, Bhanage quickly rushed to the spot with his team to assess the situation and rescue the reptile.

In a remarkable rescue operation in Badlapur, Nilesh Bhanage, the founder of PAWS, successfully freed a five-foot rat snake that had become trapped in a pipe. The snake was safely released back into its natural habitat.

The rat snake, known for its non-venomous nature and beneficial role in controlling rodent populations, is a vital part of the ecosystem.