Thane Rural Police Bust Copper Coil Theft Racket, Recover 200 kg of Stolen Copper Coils worth Rs. 1,33,680

The Thane Rural Police have caught a gang of thieves who were stealing copper from electrical transformers. In a big win for the police, they recovered 200 kg of stolen copper coils worth Rs. 1,33,680. The gang had been active in Shahapur, Kasara, and Washind areas. The police first got a hint of the crime on April 3, 2024, when a watchman reported a theft at a factory in Shahapur. From this one case, the police were able to solve 7 different transformer thefts.

The case was initially reported by Ram Ashray Rajendra Singh, a 54-year-old watchman at Mid Land Company in Pundhe, Shahapur. Singh discovered that unknown individuals had dismantled a defunct transformer at the company premises and stolen copper coils from it. Additionally, 15 meters of copper wire were stolen from Sanj Power Tech Company.

The local crime branch received a tip-off from informants that the accused, already detained in another case at Shahpur police station under sections 310(4) and 310(5) of the IPC), were involved in the transformer theft case. The suspects, identified as Abdul Rashid Abdul Aziz Mansuri, Amjadul Allah Chaudhary, Maksood Ahmad Dost Mohammad Khan, Nabi Mohammad Ansar Allah Khan, Rizwan Astam Ali Siddiqui, and Kamaluddin Rahemtum Sheikh, were interrogated while in jail custody.

During questioning, the accused confessed to the crime and led the police to recover stolen goods worth Rs. 21,000, including 40 kg of copper coils from the transformer and 15 meters of copper wire. Further investigation revealed their involvement in similar thefts in Shahapur, Kasara, and Washind areas, leading to the recovery of an additional 145 kg of copper coils valued at Rs. 1,12,680.

In total, the police have recovered 200 kg of copper coils worth Rs. 1,33,680 and solved seven cases of transformer theft across the region. The successful operation was carried out under the guidance of Dr. D.S. Swami, Superintendent of Police, and Mrs. Dipali Dhate, Additional Superintendent of Police, Thane Rural. The investigating team was led by Senior Police Inspector Suresh Manore of the Local Crime Branch, with significant contributions from Sub-Inspector Mahesh Kadam and various police personnel.Police Constable Prakash Sail is continuing the investigation into these cases.