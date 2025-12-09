Thane Traffic Update: Major Diversions Announced in Kalyan-Dombivli Due to Pipeline Work From December 9 to 21 — Check Details Here

The Thane Police has issued new traffic regulations across parts of Kalyan-Dombivli due to ongoing work on a major water pipeline at Kolegaon in Dombivli East. As per the police notification, the replacement of the main water supply line under the 12th water supply scheme will disrupt vehicle movement on the Kolegaon Square–Premier Ground–Kalyan Shil Road stretch until December 21. The restrictions came into effect at midnight on December 9 and will remain in place until 1 am on December 21. Vehicles heading from Kolegaon Chowk towards Premier Maidan and Kalyan Shil Gate will be restricted, and motorists will be guided to follow alternate routes.

According to the advisory, vehicles will be redirected via the Badlapur Pipeline route toward Rohane Katai Badlapur Chowk before proceeding further. Additionally, vehicle entry from Kolegaon to Kolegaon Chowk will remain blocked near the Shiv Sena branch office. As an alternative, traffic will be rerouted through Premier Maidan toward Hanhat using Kalyan Shil Road. Commuters are advised to follow signage and plan travel to avoid delays during the period of redirection. Authorities have recommended using navigation apps and following instructions from on-ground police personnel assigned for traffic regulation.

Dombivali Water Cut:

Alongside the traffic curbs, residents in Dombivli will also face a planned water outage today due to maintenance work on the supply system. A 15-hour shutdown has been scheduled from 9 am until midnight on December 9, affecting multiple areas in both Dombivli East and West. The shutdown has been implemented to facilitate the replacement of the filter bed outlet pipeline at the Netivli Water Purification Centre. Repair work on parts of the water distribution network in the Dombivli region will also be carried out during the shutdown period. Residents have been urged to store sufficient water and use supplies cautiously.