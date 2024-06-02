Thane Vote Counting Process to Begin At 8am On June 4, 1,000 Officers and 650 Cops Deployed

Elections for the Thane parliamentary constituency were held on May 20, 2024, with vote counting scheduled for June 4, 2024. The process will commence at 8:00 AM at New Horizon Scholars School, Kavesar, Ghodbunder Road, Thane (West). Manisha Jaybhaye, the Election Returning Officer for the 25 Thane Lok Sabha Constituency, has confirmed that all preparations are complete. A total of 1,000 officers and staff have been appointed for the vote counting, and 650 police officers and personnel will ensure comprehensive security during the process.

Training camps for officers and staff involved in vote counting have recently concluded, and a rehearsal for the appointed officers and staff will be held at the counting venue on June 3, 2024, at 11:00 AM. The 25 Thane Lok Sabha Constituency comprises six Assembly constituencies, with vote counting set to take place at 84 tables, 14 tables allocated to each Assembly constituency.

Each Assembly constituency will have an Assistant Returning Officer, one Supervisor, two Counting Assistants, and one Micro Observer. Additionally, each table will be manned by one Counting Supervisor, one Observer, one Counting Assistant, and one Police Constable. Separate Police Constables have been assigned to transport the EVMs from the Strong Room. The counting will start with postal ballots, for which 14 separate tables have been arranged.

For the vote counting in the 145 Mira Bhayandar Assembly Constituency, 33 rounds are planned; for the 146 Ovala Majiwada Assembly Constituency, 34 rounds; for the 147 Kopri Pachpakhadi Assembly Constituency, 24 rounds; for the 148 Thane Assembly Constituency, 26 rounds; for the 150 Airoli Assembly Constituency, 31 rounds; and for the 151 Belapur Assembly Constituency, 28 rounds will be conducted.