Thane Water Cut: TMC Announced 12-hours Water Supply Disruption On June 19, Check Affected Areas

Thanekars will be facing 12-hours water cut in several part of city on Thursday June 19 The maintenance body TMC has announced that this supply disruption is for essential maintenance work at the Shahad Temghar Water Supply Authority (STEM). TMC said that the water supply will be disrupted from 9 am to 9pm on Thursday.

The affected area are Ghodbunder Road, Patlipada, Pawar Nagar, Kothari Compound, Azad Nagar, Dongripada, Waghbil, Anand Nagar, Kasarvadavali and Owale. During this period, the local authority will try to supply water by using its own resources. The water supply will be phased during the cut period to ensure partial availability across the affected areas. Water supply will be completely shut off in the affected areas during this 12-hour period. Following the major repair work the water pressure is expected to remain low for one to two days after the repair work is completed.

The areas that were affected from 9 am on Friday to 9 pm are: Samta Nagar, Ritu Park, Siddheshwar, Eternity, Johnson, Jail, Saket, Uthalsar, Retibandar, Kalwa and Mumbra. TMC advised residents to store enough water in advance and use it judicially. The water pressure may remain low for one or two days after the repairs are completed. Meanwhile, the water level in the seven lakes of Mumbai, which supply drinking water to the financial capital, has been improved due to the early monsoon. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) listed the lakes that have sufficient drinking water on Tuesday as Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar, and Tulsi.

These lakes are spread across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which includes Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts, with a total capacity of 14.47 lakh million litres. These seven lakes contained a combined capacity of 1,41,511 million litres of useful water content, making 9.78% of the total capacity of 14,47,363 million litres, as per the official data at 6 am on Tuesday shared by BMC.

