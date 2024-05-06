Thane Weather Update: City Braces for Clear Skies with Slight Temperature Relief in Sight

Thane is set to experience predominantly clear skies today, with temperatures ranging from a low of 26°C to a high of 36°C, as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Over the past two days, the city has seen only a marginal decrease of 1°C in its maximum temperature, leaving residents of Thane to endure sweltering conditions over the weekend. However, there may be some respite in store for Thanekars, as IMD forecasts partly cloudy skies on Saturday, May 11th.

Yesterday, Thane experienced a maximum temperature of 36.8°C, accompanied by a relative humidity of 55%. Looking ahead to the forecast, the minimum temperature is anticipated to fluctuate between 25°C and 27°C, while the maximum temperature is expected to vary between 34°C and 36°C.

On May 8th and 9th, the maximum temperature will come down to 34°C whereas it will rise to 36°C on May 11th. The minimum temperature on other hand, will come down to 25°C on May 7th and 8th whereas on May 11th, it will rise to 27°C.

