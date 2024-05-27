Thane Weather Update: Cloudy Skies and Light Rain Expected This Week

The weather forecast for Thane city this week indicates a predominantly cloudy period with chances of light rain and thunderstorms over the coming days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city can expect generally cloudy skies with light rain starting from today, May 27th. The minimum temperature is predicted to be around 29°C, while the maximum temperature could reach 34°C today.

Similar weather conditions are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, with cloudy skies and the possibility of light rain or drizzle. Minimum temperatures are anticipated to hover around 28°C, while maximum temperatures could touch 34°C on Tuesday and 35°C on Wednesday. By Thursday, May 30th, the forecast indicates continued cloudy skies with a chance of light rain or drizzle. The temperatures are predicted to be 28°C for the minimum and 34°C for the maximum.

Also Read: Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Possibility of Light Rainfall in the City Today

Towards the end of the week, Thane may experience partly cloudy skies with the possibility of rain or thunderstorms on Friday, May 31st, and Saturday, June 1st. Minimum temperatures could dip to 27°C, while maximum temperatures may reach up to 35°C on Friday and 34°C on Saturday.

