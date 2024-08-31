Thane: Woman Accuses Husband of Filming Her With Her Lover in Dombivli, Sharing Intimate Clips Online

Mumbai, August 31: A woman from Dombivli in Thane district has alleged that her husband secretly filmed her with her paramour and circulated the intimate clips on social media.

Based on the complaint of the 35-year-old woman, her estranged husband was booked on Wednesday under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Information Technology Act for voyeurism, defamation and other offences, the official said.

Pune Robbery Video: Thief Steals Rs 5 Lakh Worth of Jewellery in Broad Daylight While Elderly Couple Stops for Vada Pav in Shewalewadi.

"As per the complainant, her husband filmed her sexual act with her paramour by installing a spy camera in the house. Further probe is underway," the Manpada police station official said.