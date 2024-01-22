Thanekars Voice Concerns Over Rising Prostitution Outside Railway Station

Platform 10, Thane Railway Station has become a notorious hub for Commercial Sex Workers, raising concerns about public safety and creating discomfort for commuters, particularly women. For months, the issue has festered despite complaints from residents and social activists.

Shashi Agrawal, founder of the Madat Samajik Sanstha NGO, filed complaints with both Kopri Police Station and the railway administration in December, highlighting the presence of "15 to 20 women engaged in prostitution" and the nuisance caused to commuters. Agrawal further noted the impact on women passengers who are often mistaken for sex workers themselves.

While acknowledging the issue, police officials from Kopri Station claim regular action is taken. They cited a recent case where a woman was booked under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act for "Behaving Indecently in Public" and "Misbehavior with Intent to Provoke a Breach of the Peace." However, critics like Agrawal and some commuters argue that such sporadic actions are insufficient and fail to address the root cause of the problem.

Adding to the complexity is the jurisdictional tussle between police and railway authorities. An RPF officer stationed at Platform 10 confided in the struggle to control the situation, citing limitations as a male officer in physically confronting female sex workers. He also highlighted the broader challenge of maintaining order amidst unauthorized hawkers and intoxicated individuals.

Thane residents, like Rajaram Pawar, express frustration with the perceived lack of effectiveness from local police. He called for intervention from higher-level officials and a more permanent solution to curb the open prostitution activities. This sentiment is echoed by female commuters who, while acknowledging the potential helplessness of some sex workers, emphasize the need for increased safety and decorum at the station.

The situation at Thane Railway Station highlights the multifaceted challenges associated with prostitution and the need for comprehensive solutions that address both the immediate public nuisance and the underlying social and economic factors contributing to the problem. Finding a sustainable balance between law enforcement, social support, and community engagement will be crucial in addressing this complex issue.