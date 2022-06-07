Vipin Sharma: If covid patient found in residential area, entire floor should get RT-PCR tests done

“We shall conduct RT-PCR tests at crowded places like railway stations and bus stops. Moreover, people should follow all Covid protocols including wearing masks and getting vaccinated at the earliest with all the three doses. If a covid case is found in any residential area, then the residents of the entire floor should get RT-PCR tests done. Through loudspeakers, awareness announcements regarding the probable fourth wave should be made in crowded places around the city,” said Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) commissioner, Vipin Sharma.

A meeting of all Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners was held under the chairmanship of Municipal Commissioner Dr. Vipin Sharma at Narendra Ballal Hall. The campaign of knocking on every house in Thane Municipal Corporation is underway and this campaign should be implemented more effectively. He also instructed the Assistant Commissioners to use masks to combat corona and to implement it in all office establishments. Also, RTPCR centers should be started at crowded railway stations and bus stands. Similarly, public toilets in the city should be cleaned four to five times a day.

Thane Municipal Administration should be vigilant against the backdrop of the fourth wave of Corona. Increase the number of RTPR tests in Thane municipal limits, start test centers at railway stations, bus stands and crowded places. While instructing the Thane Municipal Corporation to take proper precautions regarding parking, plastering, cleaning, vaccination etc. at covid Hospital, Parking Plaza and Voltas, Thane Municipal Corporation is ready to face the fourth wave of covid, Vipin Sharma mentioned during the meeting.