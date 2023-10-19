17 Pramod Mahajan Skills Centres launched in district

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 17 Pramod Mahajan Gramin Kaushalya Vikas Kendras (PMGKVK) in nine tehsils of the district on Thursday through a video conferencing.

A total of 511 PMGKVKs were set up in 350 tehsil of the state by the Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Department to provide employment opportunities and training on entrepreneurship to rural youths.

PM inaugurated the 511 skills centres, including 17 in the district today. The arrangement for watching the inaugural live programme was made at the selected places today. Public representatives, officers from revenue and Zilla Parishad, centre coordinators and villagers were present at their respective centres. All the centres were connected to the main function through the videoconferencing system.

The centres will be useful for PM Vishwakarma Yojana. The courses will be selected by the district skill, employment, and entrepreneurship guidance centre and will be completed in three months. Each centre will admit 100 candidates, including 30 per cent girls for 2023-24 and give them skill training.