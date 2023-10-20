19th 'Indradhanushya' state inter university youth festival from Nov 5

Governor Ramesh Bais to inaugurate the festival

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 19th 'Indradhanushya' state inter university youth festival will be inaugurated by Governor and Chancellor Ramesh Bais on November 5 at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU). The festival will be held between November 5 and 9 and 1,600 artists from 24 universities will participate in the ceremony. A total of 29 art forms will be presented.

The festival is being hosted by BAMU, which was awarded the title of host university by the Chancellor. BAMU vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole met with the Chancellor on Friday and invited him to inaugurate the festival.

In a statement, Dr Yeole said that the 19th Indradhanushya state level inter university youth festival will be a well-planned and spectacular event. He thanked the Chancellor for hosting him at Raj Bhavan on Friday and for approving his request to inaugurate the festival.

Dr Yeole also informed the Chancellor about the various activities that have been implemented at BAMU in the last four years, including the 63rd convocation ceremony of the university. He said that the new education policy will be implemented at BAMU from next year.

Online registration for the festival will begin today, November 21. Teams from 24 universities will be able to register online between October 21 and 31.