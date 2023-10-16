1st ever Education Achievement Survey to be done in 958 schools in district

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The first-ever State Education Academic Survey (SEAS) will be carried out in 958 schools of the district on November 3.

The State Education Department decided to hold the State level SEAS survey to strengthen teaching and learning methods to support the schemes of the Central Government. Under the survey, the test of students of standards third, sixth and ninth from the selected schools of Government, private aided and unaided will be conducted on November 3 for the academic year 2023-24.

The Education and Training Department is doing the planning for the survey. The education department already held the evaluation test of students recently. The National Council for Educational Research and Training will implement the initiative in 958 schools which are in nine tehsils and within the jurisdiction of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation. The students will appear for the examination that will have objective types of multiple-choice questions.

The officers from the education department said that there is a need to improve the academic performance of students.

The strength of primary students studying in Government and local self-governing bodies is equal to children studying in private aided schools. The Education Department has not announced the names of the schools. They said that the schools would be informed two days before the test. Nearly 1200 officers and employees will be deployed for the examination services. The survey was designed to improve the learning standards for students of standards third, sixth and ninth. The survey will be based on a wider range of competencies ranging from foundational, and preparatory to middle stages of education.