2 commit suicide at Waluj

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two persons committed suicide in different incidents in the Waluj Industrial area on Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as Prafulla Eshwarrao Dhande (32, Bajajnagar) and Yashwantrao Dattatray Kulkarni (31, Rajangaon). The reasons of both suicides could not be known.

Prafulla is a native of Asegaon in the Akola district and has been living at Colgate Chowk in Bajajnagar with his uncle Tushar Dhande area for the past few months. He was searching for a job. On Tuesday, Prafulla sent his uncle Tushar to a medical store to bring medicine for him as he had pain in his eyes. When he returned at around 9.30 am, the door was locked and he knocked on the door for a long time. However, there was no response from inside. He then peeped through the gallery and saw inside the hours. He saw Prafulla had hanged himself to an iron hook on the roof. Tushar and the nearby residents then took Prafulla to the government hospital in an unconscious condition, where the doctors declared him dead after the examination.

In another incident, Yashwant Dattatraya Kulkarni (31, Kaspuri, Parbhani) hanged himself. The incident came to the fore on Tuesday morning. He lived with his wife, two daughters, son and parents at Ranjangaon. When his wife Archana saw him hanging, she and her neighbours rushed him to the government hospital, where the doctors declared him dead after the examination.

Cases of accidental deaths have been registered with the Waluj MIDC police station. Under the guidance of PI Avinash Aghav, head constable Suresh Tarav is further investigating the case.