2 hardcore criminals arrested

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 26:

Crime branch police arrested two hardcore criminals with several cases registered against them in various police station. The police have unveiled four house burglary cases after the arrest. The accused have been identified as Prashant Nandu Bhosale (36) and Anis alias Badal Pardeshi Chavan (23, both residents of Lohgaon Gairan, Paithan).

Crime branch PSI R M Jondhale received information that two persons are wandering on Dhule - Solapur Highway under suspicious condition. The police arrested Bhosale and Chavan. They seized a mobile phone and cash from them. Both confessed that they committed one burglary in Pundliknagar and three in Waluj MIDC area. Several cases have been registered against them with Waluj, Bidkin, Sillegaon, Nanded and Ahmednagar district.

The police action was executed under the guidance of PI Avinash Aghav by PSI Jondhale, Nazir Pathan, Yogesh Navsare, Nitin Deshmukh, Kakasaheb Adhane, Ajay Chaudhary and others.