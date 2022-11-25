40 objections filed for Senate, AC elections

Aurangabad: A total of 40 objections were filed on the valid and invalid list of nomination papers of the second phase election Senate to be conducted by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

A total of 135 nomination papers were filed for the four Senate collegiums. The list of valid and invalid nomination papers was displayed on Tuesday evening. A total of 122 nomination papers were declared valid while the nomination papers of 13 candidates were termed invalid.

Election Returning Officer and registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle said that a total of 40 objections were filed on the list. He said that no objection was filed and all the 38 nomination papers of the Academic Council were declared valid. The election will be held on December 10 while conducting votes will be done on December 13.

Collegium-wise number of valid & invalid nomination papers

The number of valid and invalid nomination papers collegium-wise are as follows; College Teachers (valid 79 --invalid seven), Management Representatives (valid 12--invalid one), Principal (valid 19---invalid-four) and University Teacher (valid 12---invalid one).

Hearing on objections on Nov 25

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole will conduct a hearing on the objections at 12 noon on November 25. The last date for withdrawal of the nomination papers is November 27.