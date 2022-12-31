46-year-old man commits suicide

Aurangabad: A 46-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself at his residential home in Bajajnagar on Friday evening. The deceased has been identified as Nivrutti Pandurang Amle (46, Mirajgaon Housing Society, Bajajnagar).

According to police, Amle hanged himself to the window of his house on Friday evening. His family members noticed the incident and admitted him to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMHC). However the doctors examined him and declared him dead on arrival. A case of accidental death has been registered in the Waluj MIDC police station. Police head constable Suresh Tarve is further investigating the case.

Three suicides in two days

Three suicides have been reported in the Waluj area in the last two days. Manojkumar Madhukar Kadam (45) of Cidco Waluj Mahanagar hanged himself on Friday afternoon while Suraj Ramnath Jadhav (21, Tisgaon) committed suicide on early morning on Friday. Another suicide was reported on Friday.