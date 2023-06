5 PIs come to police commissionerate

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

After the transfers of ACPs and deputy SPs, the director general of police office issued the transfer orders of the police inspectors of the state on Friday night. Five inspecttors from the police commissionerate have been transferred to other places. Three inspectors have been transferred in the city police commissionerate.

Name - present posting - transferred to

- Nirmala Pardeshi - Budhana - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

- Rajesh Yadav - State intelligence department - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

- Rameshwar Renge - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rural police - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

- Bhagwan Wadatkar State intelligence department (BDDS) - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

- Pankaj Udawant - Latur (BDDS) - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

- Hashmi Fahim Hakim - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - tenure extended

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rural police

Name - present posting - transferred to

- Ravikiran Karwade - CID - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rural

- Sanjay Sahane - state intelligence department - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rural

- Pramod Patil - Parbhani - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rural

- Satyajeet Taaitwale - Mumbai city - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rural

Transferred from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Name - present posting - transferred to

- Surendra Malale - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - Pune city

- Janardan Shewale - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - Jalna

- Vitthal Pote - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - Latur police training centre

Other departments

Name - present posting - transferred to

- Arun Kendre - Highway Safety squad - Caste verification, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

- Viryani Kadam - caste verification Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - Anti Corruption Bureau

- Rajeev Talekar - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rural - ACB